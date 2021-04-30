Salina, KS

COVID UK Variant Confirmed in Salina

Todd PittengerApril 30, 2021

There are 14 new COVID cases in Saline County, and no new deaths.

The UK variant, B.1.1.7, has been identified in one of the positive cases in Saline County. According to the National Institute of Health, infections with the U.K. Varian B.1.1.7 have a greater risk of mortality.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 6,216 total cases with 71 cases currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 109.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have five patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there have been 309,130 cases and 4,982 deaths statewide.

COVID UK Variant Confirmed in Salin...

There are 14 new COVID cases in Saline County, and no new deaths. The UK variant, B.1.1.7, has be...

