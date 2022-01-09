COVID Surge in Salina

Local health authorities are searching for answers after over 500 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Salina in 5 days.

The Saline County Health Department’s update on Wednesday indicated there were 257 new cases and the Friday update added another 247 news cases for a total of 504 new cases of the virus in 5 days.

According to the agency, they do not have a clear determination as to the sudden dramatic increase in cases. Contact tracers have yet to determine any more local mass spreader events. They will release additional information as it becomes available.

The surge in cases is not unique to Salina, it is statewide and it is putting a strain on hospitals across Kansas including Salina Regional Health Center. The hospital in Salina reports that 29 patients require hospitalization related to COVID-19.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

Stay home if you are sick.

Get testedif you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

Wear a mask , especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in crowded spaces.

, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in crowded spaces. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.

between yourself and those with whom you do not live. Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contact.