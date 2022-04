COVID restrictions have been removed from the only remaining show at the Stiefel Theatre that still had them.

According to the venue, due to the continued decrease in cases the COVID restrictions have been lifted for the Patty Griffin/John Fullbright show at the Stiefel Theatre on May 4th.

Officials from the venue say there will be no vaccination checks or testing required. Masks are also not required.

The venue officials add they are grateful that Covid is so much better here.