COVID Prompts District to Close Early

Todd PittengerDecember 10, 2021

COVID is promoting an area school district to begin its holiday break a week early.

The USD 298 Lincoln School District has decided to close all school buildings from December 13-17.

All buildings will be closed with no athletic practices, events, or community access. This will allow for deep cleaning prior to reopening on January 4th.

According to the district, they are experiencing a high level of illness and have confirmation that COVID spread is occurring in classrooms. By extending Christmas break a week they hope to give students, staff, and the  community time to recover.

 

