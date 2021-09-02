COVID Prompts Area School District to Close

A surge of COVID cases and exposures is prompting an area school district to temporarily close. USD 481 Hope / White City schools are closed through September 12th due to COVID exposures.

The district says much of their student body has been exposed to at least one positive COVID-19 case. The Morris County Health Department has advised that all close contacts go into quarantine. Since that would be the majority of students K-12, they are closing the school from the end of the school day on Sept 2nd until Sept 12th.

All activities, practice, and sports competitions are cancelled during this time as well.

Classes and activities will resume on September 13th.