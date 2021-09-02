Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Rain

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 73 °

COVID Prompts Area School District to Close

Todd PittengerSeptember 2, 2021

A surge of COVID cases and exposures is prompting an area school district to temporarily close. USD 481 Hope / White City schools are closed through September 12th due to COVID exposures.

The district says much of their student body has been exposed to at least one positive COVID-19 case. The Morris County Health Department has advised that all close contacts go into quarantine. Since that would be the majority of students K-12, they are closing the school from the end of the school day on Sept 2nd until Sept 12th.

All activities, practice, and sports competitions are cancelled during this time as well.

Classes and activities will resume on September 13th.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

50 Years of Celebrating Labor Day

A Saline County community is planning a labor day celebration which has been going on annually for n...

September 2, 2021 Comments

COVID Prompts Area School District ...

Kansas News

September 2, 2021

Stiefel to Require Vaccination or C...

Top News

September 2, 2021

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

September 2, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

COVID Prompts Area School...
September 2, 2021Comments
KSU Salina Staffer Receiv...
September 2, 2021Comments
School Evacuated after Tr...
September 2, 2021Comments
Law Enforcement Mobilizat...
September 1, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices