COVID Exposure at City Commission Meeting

Todd PittengerOctober 13, 2021

The Saline County Health Department is cautioning those who attended Monday’s Salina City Commission meeting they may have been exposed to COVID by an attendee at the meeting who is not vaccinated,  was showing symptoms of being infected, and did not wear a mask or socially distance.

According to the agency, they were notified Wednesday that an attendee of the Salina City Commission meeting, which took place on October 11, has tested positive for COVID-19. The unvaccinated attendee was symptomatic and unmasked during the meeting, and reports that they did not socially distance from other attendees.

Those in attendance should monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop:

  • Isolate at home
  • Get tested
  • Let the test location know you attended this event

