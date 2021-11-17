Salina, KS

COVID Clusters Identified in Area

Todd PittengerNovember 17, 2021

Several COVID clusters have been identified in the Central Kansas, including in several schools.

In its weekly update on Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in its latest list of COVID-19 exposure locations, identified a couple of different locations where clusters of the virus were detected in Saline and McPherson Counties. They include:

  • Smoky Valley Middle School Lindsborg 15 cases in past 14 days / 11-15-21
  • St. Mary’s Grade School Salina 14 cases in past 14 days / 11-9-21
  • McPherson Middle School 12 cases in past 14 days/11-13-21
  • McPherson Health and Rehab 9 cases in past 14 days / 11-15-21
  • St. Francis Group Home Salina 6 cases in past 14 days/ 11-12-21 /

Once a week, the KDHE provides an update on active coronavirus clusters around the state, places that have five or more cases.

According to the CDC, community transmission in Saline County remains high. It says everyone in Saline County, Kansas, should wear a mask in public, indoor settings.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021.

