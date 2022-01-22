COVID Claims Inmate at Lansing

An inmate at a Kansas prison has died from COVID related causes.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, a Lansing Correctional Facility resident who died Thursday, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident was a 90-year-old white male with underlying medical conditions. He had been incarcerated since 2015 for aggravated indecent liberties with a child. For the privacy of his family and due to confidentiality laws, the agency will not release his name nor his underlying medical conditions.

This is the twenty-third death related to COVID-19 for the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC).

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867 during the presidency of Andrew Johnson and is the oldest and largest state correctional facility in Kansas. Serving only males, the facility capacity is 2,432 residents.