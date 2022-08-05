COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Up, Deaths Steady

The number of local COVID cases and hospitalizations in Saline County are up, and the number of deaths is steady.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there were 584 reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the month of July, up significantly from the 298 cases reported in June. While hospitalizations remained low for most of the month, Salina Regional Health Center reports that there are currently 14 people in varying condition levels being treated for COVID-19, up from four reported in-patients at the same time last month. June and July both saw three deaths due to COVID-19.

Medical representatives are concerned over how long many of their patients battled COVID on their own before seeking care; and encourage anyone experiencing symptoms to call their doctor if symptoms continue to worsen after five days.

The CDC rates the community spread of COVID-19 at a medium level.

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask or take other precautions.

Stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

Find out more about the COVID-19 situation in Saline County by utilizing the COVID-19 Data Tracker.