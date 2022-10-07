COVID Cases Fewer in September

While Community spread of COVID is still high in Saline county, there were fewer cases in September.

According to the Saline County Health Department there were 248 reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the month of September, down significantly from the 652 cases reported in the previous month.

Hospitalizations remained low for most of the month, Salina Regional Health Center reports that there are currently two people being treated for COVID-19. That is down from five reported in-patients at the same time last month).