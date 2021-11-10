COVID Booster Vaccination Clinic Thursday

The second of at least three planned mass COVID booster vaccination clinics will be held in Salina on Thursday.

The clinic will be from 10 until 4 at the 4H Building in Kenwood Park.

To be eligible, you must have received your and Moderna or Pfizer shot 6+ months ago or the Johnson & Johnson shot 2+ months ago. You will need to bring your vaccination card.

This will be a drive-thru vaccination event, open to all. There is no out of pocket cost to anyone. Insurance will be billed, if applicable.

Please come with paperwork completed, from vaccinatesalinecountyks.com or picked up at the Health Department or Salina Family Healthcare Center. Come prepared to bare your arm.

As a note, those eligible for Moderna boosters are those who have received their 2nd Moderna or Pfizer vaccination 6+ months ago or their J&J vaccination 2+ months ago. This event is exclusively giving boosters.

Those who are eligible for a Moderna booster include:

Older adults age 65 years and older

People ages 65 years and older should get a booster shot. The risk of severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age and can also increase for adults of any age with underlying medical conditions.

Long-term care setting residents ages 18 years and older

Residents ages 18 years and older of long-term care settings should get a booster shot. Because residents in long-term care settings live closely together in group settings and are often older adults with underlying medical conditions, they are at increased risk of infection and severe illness from COVID-19.

People with underlying medical conditions ages 50–64 years

People ages 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should get a booster shot. The risk of severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age and can also increase for adults of any age with underlying medical conditions

People with underlying medical conditions ages 18–49 years

People ages 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may get a booster shot based on their individual risks and benefits. The risk of severe illness from COVID-19 can increase for adults of any age with underlying medical conditions. This recommendation may change in the future as more data become available.

People who work or live in high-risk settings ages 18–64 years

People ages 18–64 years at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may get a booster shot based on their individual risks and benefits. Adults who work or reside in certain settings (e.g., health care, schools, correctional facilities, homeless shelters) may be at increased risk of being exposed to COVID-19, which could be spreading where they work or reside. That risk can vary across settings and based on how much COVID-19 is spreading in a community. This recommendation may change in the future as more data become available.

Examples of workers who may get COVID-19 booster shots: