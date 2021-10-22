COVID Booster Shots Now Available

Kansas will adopt the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) new recommendations around Moderna and J&J booster shots, following a similar announcement last month around the Pfizer-BioNTech (also known as Comirnaty) booster. She
Governor Laura Kelly has authorized all COVID-19 vaccine providers to begin administering the booster shots to all eligible Kansans immediately.
After thorough review, the CDC now recommends the booster shots for the following Kansans who have completed their primary Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series:
- People aged 65 years and older, regardless of a medical condition, should receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot;
- Residents 18-plus in long-term care settings should receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot;
- People aged 18-plus years with underlying medical conditions may receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot;
- People aged 18-plus years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.