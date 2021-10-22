COVID Booster Shots Now Available

Kansas will adopt the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) new recommendations around Moderna and J&J booster shots, following a similar announcement last month around the Pfizer-BioNTech (also known as Comirnaty) booster. She

Governor Laura Kelly has authorized all COVID-19 vaccine providers to begin administering the booster shots to all eligible Kansans immediately.

After thorough review, the CDC now recommends the booster shots for the following Kansans who have completed their primary Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series: