COVID-19 Exposures at Recent Funeral

KSAL StaffAugust 31, 2021

The Saline County Health Department is investigating multiple COVID-19 exposures at a funeral that took place at the First Community Church on Cloud Street. The funeral was held on Saturday, August 28th, from 1-5 p.m.

Anyone who went to the funeral should monitor their health and watch for symptoms of COVID -19.

According to the agency, the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.
  • You can find testing centers at gogettested.com or contact your local medical provider.
  • Get vaccinated. You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.
  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots.”
  • If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.

 

COVID-19 Exposures at Recent Funeral

