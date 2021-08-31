COVID-19 Exposures at Recent Funeral

The Saline County Health Department is investigating multiple COVID-19 exposures at a funeral that took place at the First Community Church on Cloud Street. The funeral was held on Saturday, August 28th, from 1-5 p.m.
Anyone who went to the funeral should monitor their health and watch for symptoms of COVID -19.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.
- You can find testing centers at gogettested.com or contact your local medical provider.
- Get vaccinated. You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.
- Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.
- Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
- Do not travel to “hot spots.”
- If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.