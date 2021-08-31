COVID-19 Exposures at Recent Funeral

The Saline County Health Department is investigating multiple COVID-19 exposures at a funeral that took place at the First Community Church on Cloud Street. The funeral was held on Saturday, August 28th, from 1-5 p.m.

Anyone who went to the funeral should monitor their health and watch for symptoms of COVID -19.

According to the agency, the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is: