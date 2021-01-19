COVID-19 Alters SIT Boys Bracket

The virus continues to shift the sports world.

COVID-19 issues has forced the Abilene boys basketball program to drop out of the Salina Invitational Tournament. As a result, the top portion of the boys bracket will be a round-robin format.

Salina South will now play Concordia at 6 pm Wednesday at South High and will take on Liberal as originally scheduled at 7 pm Thursday. Concordia and Liberal will play each other at 7 pm Friday at South High.

The winner of the pool will play in the championship game at 3 pm Saturday at South High. The runner-up in the pool will play for third place at 3 pm Saturday at Salina Central. The third-place finisher in the pool will play for fifth place at 3 pm Saturday at South Middle School.

ALTERED BOYS BRACKET

GIRLS BRACKET

*Note: Concordia-Andover contest will now tipoff at 3 pm