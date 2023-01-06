Cover Your Acres Conference Set

Kansas State University will host the 20th annual Cover Your Acres conference Jan. 17-18 at the Gateway Civic Center in Oberlin, providing agricultural producers, consultants and experts a look at what’s driving profitability in northwest Kansas farms.

Early registration is due by Jan. 10. The fee is $55 for Tuesday, $60 for Wednesday, or $80 for both days. The full conference schedule and online registration are available at www.northwest.ksu.edu/coveryouracres.

Beginning Jan. 11, the cost is $80 per day. The conference fee includes lunch, morning and afternoon refreshments, and educational materials.

Lucas Haag, an agronomist in K-State’s Northwest Research-Extension Center in Colby, said the conference is a joint venture between K-State Research and Extension and several sponsors.

“Input costs and dry conditions are big on everyone’s mind right now,” Haag said. “So we have Mark Wood, the lead economist with Northwest Kansas Farm Management Association, presenting his analysis of members’ data and trying to look at what is driving profitability in our operations in northwest Kansas, and the potential pitfalls producers should be aware of.”

Other sessions include:

Haag will discuss economic aspects of soil fertility management and crop rotation decisions for this year.

Dan O’Brien, a K-State grain marketing specialist, will provide an outlook at local, national and global factors in 2023 grain markets.

K-State Research and Extension weed scientist Sarah Lancaster will present on how producers can make a game plan for this year to keep challenging weeds like kochia and palmer amaranth at bay.

Greg Dahl, the senior research manager with WinField United, will discuss various spray adjuvants and how these products can improve weed control.

Haag said information will also be presented on soil health strategies in dryland farming, managing the nine lives of wheat, helping neighbors through mental health awareness, and a review and outlook of High Plains weather by Matt Sittel, the assistant state climatologist for Kansas.

The same programs will be offered both days of the conference. Participants attending both days will find it easier to catch most, or all of the programs, Haag said.

The program offers 10 continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisors, and two CEU’s for Commercial Applicators.

Registration begins at 7:45 a.m., with educational sessions ending at 5 p.m. followed by a social on Tuesday evening, where attendees can visit with industry representatives and conference speakers while enjoying heavy hors d’oeuvres.

Those with questions regarding the conference may also call 785-462-6281.

Major sponsors of the conference include AKRS Equipment, Great Plains Manufacturing, Hoxie Implement Co., SurePoint Ag Systems, Lang Diesel, 4G Farm and Sales, and Double Team by Sorghum Partners.