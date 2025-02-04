Court of Appeals Convenes at KWU

A three-judge panel from the Kansas Court of Appeals convened in Salina Tuesday and hear oral arguments on the campus of Kanas Wesleyan University.

As an audience of students, faculty, staff, and interested citizens gathered to watch, the panel heard three cases in Sams Chapel.

The cases included:

A $381,620.00 Kansas Highway Patrol cash seizure out of Saline County

A case involving a dispute between a landowner and DS&O Electric Cooperative out of Saline County

A case involving P & S Electric and Roustabout Service, Inc., doing business as P & S Security in Rice County

Judge Angela Coble served as the presiding judge for the docket. She was joined by Judges Kim Schroeder and Lesley Ann Isherwood to hear three cases. Afterward, the judges were available to answer questions from students, faculty and the public about the judicial branch, court procedures, the role of judges, the legal profession and other related matters.

Judge Coble is a Salina resident and graduate of Kansas Wesleyan University.

Photos by Tanner Colvin