Couple Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerJune 22, 2022

A single vehicle crash on a rural road in north central Kansas killed two people Tuesday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Dodge Ram pickup truck was headed north on a rural road in Clay County when the driver lost control. The truck struck a bridge and overturned, coming to rest in a ditch.

The driver, 70-year-old Winfer Abernathy, and his passenger 74-year-old Margaret Abernathy, were both killed. Both are from Junction City.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at around 6:15 in rural Clay County on County Line Road, about 7.5 miles Southeast of Wakefield.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

