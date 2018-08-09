Couple Hurt in Motorcycle, Car Crash

A teenage driver was cited for failure to yield after an injury accident involving a car and motorcycle on Wednesday evening.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 61-year-old Kenneth Van Auken and his passenger, 59-year-old Tracy Van Auken were both transported to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS after their motorcycle struck a car driven by 16-year-old Emma Tieking.

Police say Tieking was driving a 1992 Buick LeSabre northbound in the 2100 block of Ohio Wednesday night just after 10pm and turned left onto Belmont in front of Van Auken’s 2000 Honda motorcycle.

The bike hit the car in the passenger side door – ejecting both riders.

Police say the two were taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.

Tieking was not injured in the crash.