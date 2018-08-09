Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 66 °

Couple Hurt in Motorcycle, Car Crash

KSAL StaffAugust 9, 2018

A teenage driver was cited for failure to yield after an injury accident involving a car and motorcycle on Wednesday evening.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 61-year-old Kenneth Van Auken and his passenger, 59-year-old Tracy Van Auken were both transported to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS after their motorcycle struck a car driven by 16-year-old Emma Tieking.

Police say Tieking was driving a 1992 Buick LeSabre northbound in the 2100 block of Ohio Wednesday night just after 10pm and turned left onto Belmont in front of Van Auken’s 2000 Honda motorcycle.

The bike hit the car in the passenger side door – ejecting both riders.

Police say the two were taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.

Tieking was not injured in the crash.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Another Most Wanted Arrest

Another person on the new list of Salina's Most Wanted have been caught. The August list of Salin...

August 9, 2018 Comments

Wichita Woman Killed in Colorado Cr...

Kansas News

August 9, 2018

Salina Student Makes Splash With Te...

Top News

August 9, 2018

Couple Hurt in Motorcycle, Car Cras...

Kansas News

August 9, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Wichita Woman Killed in C...
August 9, 2018Comments
Couple Hurt in Motorcycle...
August 9, 2018Comments
Free ACT Test For Kansas ...
August 8, 2018Comments
Rocking M Media Staffers ...
August 8, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH