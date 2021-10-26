Couple Gets in Argument, Wrecks Vehicle

Two adults and four children from Tescott are dealing with injuries after a single-vehicle accident yesterday afternoon.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that around 3:25, a 2013 Dodge Durango SUV was going east on W. State Street when the driver and front passenger got into a verbal argument. The distraction caused the vehicle to cross over the street into a ditch and then into a field.

The Durango had sizable damage all around and in the undercarriage. It was towed from the scene.

The driver, 30-year-old Heather McClure, the front passenger, 40-year-old Traveil Lewis, and four children were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The children’s ages range from less than a year old to seven years old.