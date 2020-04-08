Couple Arrested Following Prank

Two people were arrested following a coronavirus prank at a Kansas Walmart.

Newton police announced Tuesday that 29-year-old Hazel Hamrick and 47-year-old Ernest Williams were arrested on charges that could include making criminal threats and disorderly conduct.

Police say both suspects admitted to walking around the Walmart in Newton store and coughing on shoppers while Hamrick told them that Williams had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The investigation began after police saw video of the incident on social media.

Police say they will present the case to the Harvey County Attorney’s Office and suggested felony charges of criminal threat.

“This behavior constitutes, at a minimum, felony criminal threat. This is not joke, whether it’s intended as humor or not,” said the police department.