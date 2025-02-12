Second Superintendent Candidate Visits

Another one of the candidates to be the next USD 305 Superintendent of Schools spent the day in Salina Wednesday. Justin Coup, who has been superintendent of schools in Solomon USD 393 for the past 11 years, toured district facilities, met with district staff, interviewed with the USD 305 school board, and attended a public reception.

Coup grew up in the Dickinson County community of Hope. After graduating from Kansas Wesleyan University, he has spent spent the last 27 years in education. Prior to the superintendent position in Solomon, he served as principal of Baileyville Jr.-Sr. High School in USD 115 and as business teacher at Goessel High School in USD 411. His experience includes athletic director and head coach. As a football coach he led Baileyville B&B to back to back state championships, going 36-2 over three years as the coach.

Coup told KSAL News coming from a smaller district his experience goes beyond teaching, coaching, and administration.

Coup says no matter the district size, one challenge is always finding, and keeping good people on staff.

Coup was the second of four finalists to be interviewed by the board of education. Finalists were selected for an interview based on their fit with desired characteristics that were identified by the board, with input from focus groups and a community survey.

On each of the four days this week, Tuesday – Friday, the district will host an individual candidate. Each candidate’s name will be released before 8:00 a.m. on the morning of their interview. Among other things, a community reception will be held from 3:45 – 5:00 p.m. in the District Office. This is an opportunity for community members and district staff to meet the candidates.

Superintendent Linn Exline has led the district since 2019 and will retire after the current school year.