County to Offer CERT Training

Citizens interested in becoming trained to help during a time of disaster or other similar emergency have an opportunity to do so.

Saline County is planning to offer Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training.

According to the County, this training course includes information on disaster preparedness, fire safety, medical operations, light search and rescue, terrorism, team organization, and other related safety areas. You can take this training for educational purposes or apply to become a CERT volunteer.

To graduate and receive a certificate, registrants must attend all sessions. However, if there is a portion you can’t attend, they can work with you on that.

What is CERT?

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is a program that teaches volunteers about disaster preparedness and basic disaster response skills. Authorized CERT Volunteers provide support to first responders and other agencies during a disaster and at community events as directed by Emergency Management.

Dates:

April 16th: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

April 19th: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

April 23rd: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

April 26th: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: