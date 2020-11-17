County to Consider Stricter COVID Related Restrictions

With record numbers of COVID-19 cases spreading across the area Saline County officials will consider stricter restrictions to combat it.

Saline County Commissioners will meet Friday in a special session to discuss the issue. Commissioners will consider a proposed health order from Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller to implement additional restrictions to combat COVID-19.

Saline County Health department staff is currently working through several clusters of positive cases related to a multitude of different events and locations. As they have seen over the past two weeks, a single case can take an entire day to investigate properly and notify close contacts. With so many new cases each day, staff is extremely behind in case investigation.

Monday’s report indicated there are 126 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County, including another outbreak at a restaurant. Anyone who has visited Buffalo Wild Wings located at 2580 S. 9th Street in Salina within the last week and a half is asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19. This outbreak has several complicated cases that the Health Department staff has not been unable to trace back to a single contact, thus not having specific dates and times of when exposure could have occurred. If you do develop symptoms, please contact your primary care physician about testing.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 26 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The Saline County Commission special meeting is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 3:00.