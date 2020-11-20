County to Consider New COVID Restrictions

With nearly 500 COVID-19 cases currently active in Saline County, and 25 people in the hospital, Saline County officials will consider stricter restrictions to combat it.

The Saline County Commission will meet Friday afternoonÂ in a special session to discuss the issue. Commissioners will consider a proposed health order from Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller to implement additional restrictions to combat COVID-19.

The meeting comes as Saline County Health Department staff continues working through several clusters of positive cases related to a multitude of different events and locations. As they have seen over the past two weeks, a single case can take an entire day to investigate properly and notify close contacts. With so many new cases each day, staff is extremely behind in case investigation.

The Saline County Commission special meeting is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 3:00.