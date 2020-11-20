Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 42 °

County to Consider New COVID Restrictions

Todd PittengerNovember 20, 2020

With nearly 500 COVID-19 cases currently active in Saline County, and 25 people in the hospital, Saline County officials will consider stricter restrictions to combat it.

The Saline County Commission will meet Friday afternoonÂ  in a special session to discuss the issue. Commissioners will consider a proposed health order from Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller to implement additional restrictions to combat COVID-19.

The meeting comes as Saline County Health Department staff continues working through several clusters of positive cases related to a multitude of different events and locations. As they have seen over the past two weeks, a single case can take an entire day to investigate properly and notify close contacts. With so many new cases each day, staff is extremely behind in case investigation.

The Saline County Commission special meeting is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 3:00.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

County to Consider New COVID Restri...

With nearly 500 COVID-19 cases currently active in Saline County, and 25 people in the hospital, Sal...

November 20, 2020 Comments

Christmas Cruise Replacing Parade o...

COVID-19 Top News

November 20, 2020

Hospital Implements â€œNo Visitorâ...

COVID-19 Kansas News

November 19, 2020

Salina Man Killed in Crash

Kansas News

November 19, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hospital Implements â€œN...
November 19, 2020Comments
Salina Man Killed in Cras...
November 19, 2020Comments
Eastern Saline County Hom...
November 19, 2020Comments
Mask Up to Keep Schools O...
November 19, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices