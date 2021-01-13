Salina, KS

Now: 26 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 36 °

County Offers Vaccination Update

Todd PittengerJanuary 13, 2021

Saline County continues to administer COVID-19 vaccine as it is received.

The Saline County Health Department reports the county is still in phase one of a five phased vaccine distribution plan. This phase includes healthcare workers, long-term care employees and patients, and EMS . Phase one will last at least until the end of January.

The agency says no county in Kansas will move into Phase Two until all counties have finished Phase One.

The Saline County Health Department has secured a location for a semi- permanent vaccination clinic.

The Health Department continues to be overwhelmed with calls inquiring about when vaccines will be made available for those outside of the phase one group. This places and excess burden on our staff and impedes our ability to serve our community. The Health Department will release information about Phase 2 to the public as soon as it is available.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

VIDEO: Governor Delivers State of t...

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is outlining her goals for the state in 2021. Kelly delivered her annual...

January 13, 2021 Comments

County Offers Vaccination Update

COVID-19 Top News

January 13, 2021

Lady Cardinals Top ’19-20 Win...

Sports News

January 12, 2021

Lady Knights Cage Buffaloes

Sports News

January 12, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Injury From 2-Car Crash i...
January 12, 2021Comments
UPDATE: 3 Arrests Stemmin...
January 12, 2021Comments
Beware of Unemployment Ph...
January 12, 2021Comments
County Elected Officials ...
January 12, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices