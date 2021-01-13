County Offers Vaccination Update

Saline County continues to administer COVID-19 vaccine as it is received.

The Saline County Health Department reports the county is still in phase one of a five phased vaccine distribution plan. This phase includes healthcare workers, long-term care employees and patients, and EMS . Phase one will last at least until the end of January.

The agency says no county in Kansas will move into Phase Two until all counties have finished Phase One.

The Saline County Health Department has secured a location for a semi- permanent vaccination clinic.

The Health Department continues to be overwhelmed with calls inquiring about when vaccines will be made available for those outside of the phase one group. This places and excess burden on our staff and impedes our ability to serve our community. The Health Department will release information about Phase 2 to the public as soon as it is available.