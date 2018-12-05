County Match-up: Bennington vs. Minneapolis

Tonight was a double header featuring both the boys and girls varsity basketball teams of the Bennington Bulldogs, and the Minneapolis Lions.

We kicked off the night with the girls game, where the Minneapolis Lions looked to right the ship after a loss to the Russel Broncos. Coach Brian Weatherman thought the girls played considerably better in the second half, and hoped to keep that level of play going into the Bennington match-up.

The first half of the game was a defensive battle, with not a lot of points being scored.

Kylie Fuller and Kersti Nelson led the team in the first half, combining for 8 of the teams 15 points. Chloe Trout let the way for the Bulldogs, scoring 5 points in route to a first half tied at 15-15

Not much was doing for the Bulldogs offensively, in addition to a great defensive showing by the Lady Lions. The Bulldogs only scored 2 in the 3rd quarter, and the Lady Lions put up 11 to take the lead 26-17 going into the fourth quarter.

Back to back 3 pointers by the Bulldogs, as well as a few good passes that led to easy 2 pointers made he game interesting. However, the Lady Lions never let Bennington catch up, and the final score of the game favored Minneapolis; 39-32.

The boys game was a hard fought, well played contest that one would expect from a rivalry.

Corey Nichols was all over the point guards of Bennington, tallying multiple steals around the half court line.

After a tied first quarter (11-11), the Lions started to pull away, scoring 24 points in the first half, and leading the game by 7 going into halftime.

Senior Kaden McCullick led the way for the bulldogs in the second half, getting to the basket on multiple occasions. He scored 3 times, and shot 8 free throws, including 4 as a result of technical fouls. He ended the game with 15 points.

The Bulldogs made their run, but were never able to overtake the lead in the second half. The final score was 56-45, Minneapolis coming out on top.

The Lions are back in action this Thursday, traveling to Ell Saline