County Launches New Website

Saline County has a new online presence.

According to the county, a new website designed by Gov Built, a Manhattan-based, award-winning company specializing in online access and services for both citizens and municipalities across the U.S. has launched.

“Our old website was ready for a facelift,” explained Jim Weese, Saline County Commission Chairman. “We signed a contract with GovBuilt around ten months ago. Since then, a team of our staff members has worked diligently with the company to design a site that is useful, informative, and easy to navigate. I’d like to thank the website team and GovBuilt for their many hours of work. I truly believe that our citizens will benefit from and enjoy the fruits of their labor.”

An effective website essentially creates a virtual County administration office where citizens can serve themselves and avoid waiting in line or trips to the building. Residents will save time searching and be able to find their needed information within a couple of clicks.

“GovBuilt was super excited to be collaborating with Saline County as they took their citizens’ engagement and online services to the next level,” said Robert Disberger, GovBuilt Vice President of Sales. “We built an entirely new site from the ground up.”

The new site features a fresh and modern layout, self-service options, and easy-to-find departmental and government information. Users will also find the site to be more mobile-friendly, making it easier to find information on the go.

“We made the switch to provide a newer, more modern website for Saline County constituents to use,” explained Brad Bowers, Saline County Director of Information Technology. “The new site will have more options that automate processes residents can use when interfacing with Saline County. Web technology has greatly changed since the last website refresh, and this new website brings us up to speed with the times.”