Salina, KS

Now: 26 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 27 °

County Elected Officials Take Oath of Office

Todd PittengerJanuary 12, 2021

Saline County officials who won election back in the November 3rd general election were sworn into office Monday.

County officials for 2021 include:

  • Saline County Commissioner Robert Vidricksen
  • Saline County Commissioner Roger Sparks
  • Saline County Clerk Clerk Jamie Doss
  • Saline County Treasurer Jim DuBois
  • Saline County Register of Deeds Rebecca Seeman
  • Saline County County Attorney Jeff Ebel
  • Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan

The only new face among those sworn-in is Jeff Ebel, who was elected Saline County Attorney and will replace Ellen Mitchell who did not run for reelection.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Beware of Unemployment Phishing Sca...

Please be aware that a fraudulent SMS (e.g. texting) phishing attempt is being distributed on mobile...

January 12, 2021 Comments

County Elected Officials Take Oath ...

Top News

January 12, 2021

New Year, New Mayor

Top News

January 12, 2021

Bethany Can’t Hold Late Lead;...

Sports News

January 11, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Beware of Unemployment Ph...
January 12, 2021Comments
Free COVID Test Events Pl...
January 11, 2021Comments
4 New COVID Deaths, 110 N...
January 11, 2021Comments
Sites Needed for Blood Dr...
January 11, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices