County Elected Officials Take Oath of Office

Saline County officials who won election back in the November 3rd general election were sworn into office Monday.

County officials for 2021 include:

Saline County Commissioner Robert Vidricksen

Saline County Commissioner Roger Sparks

Saline County Clerk Clerk Jamie Doss

Saline County Treasurer Jim DuBois

Saline County Register of Deeds Rebecca Seeman

Saline County County Attorney Jeff Ebel

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan

The only new face among those sworn-in is Jeff Ebel, who was elected Saline County Attorney and will replace Ellen Mitchell who did not run for reelection.