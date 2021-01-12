County Elected Officials Take Oath of Office

Saline County officials who won election back in the November 3rd general election were sworn into office Monday.
County officials for 2021 include:
- Saline County Commissioner Robert Vidricksen
- Saline County Commissioner Roger Sparks
- Saline County Clerk Clerk Jamie Doss
- Saline County Treasurer Jim DuBois
- Saline County Register of Deeds Rebecca Seeman
- Saline County County Attorney Jeff Ebel
- Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan
The only new face among those sworn-in is Jeff Ebel, who was elected Saline County Attorney and will replace Ellen Mitchell who did not run for reelection.