County Commission Shows Victim Support

National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month Proclamation presented by Angie White, Sexual Assault Advocate:The Commissioners recognize the gravity of human trafficking, the second-largest and fastest-growing criminal industry globally.

The proclamation reads, in part, “…the U.S. Justice Department has identified Kansas as an originating state for human trafficking, and most trafficking in Kansas involves local children.” The community’s efforts aim to eradicate this heinous crime, support victims, and uphold the principles of human dignity and justice.

Read the proclamation