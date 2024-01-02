County Commission Shows Victim Support

The Saline County Commission declared January 2024 as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month and National Stalking Awareness Month, at Tuesday morning’s regular County Commission meeting.
These proclamations, presented by the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK), shed light on critical issues affecting our community.
National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month Proclamation presented by Angie White, Sexual Assault Advocate:The Commissioners recognize the gravity of human trafficking, the second-largest and fastest-growing criminal industry globally.
The proclamation reads, in part, “…the U.S. Justice Department has identified Kansas as an originating state for human trafficking, and most trafficking in Kansas involves local children.” The community’s efforts aim to eradicate this heinous crime, support victims, and uphold the principles of human dignity and justice.
National Stalking Awareness Month Proclamation presented by Mary Cookson, Victim Advocate:
Saline County acknowledges stalking as a pervasive crime, often perpetrated by known individuals, causing fear and endangerment.
The proclamation brings awareness to the public that, in 2022, 176 protection orders were filed in Saline County, highlighting the prevalence of this issue. The community is urged to combat stalking by raising awareness, adopting multidisciplinary responses, and providing enhanced victim services.