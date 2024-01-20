County Clerks Offering Scholarship

Students from Saline County who are a senior in high school or freshman in college and have an interest in communications, politics, journalism, or accounting are invited to apply for a scholarship.

Saline County Clerk Jamie Doss invites qualifying students to take advantage of a valuable educational opportunity offered by the Kansas County Clerks and Election Officials Association. The association is set to award 10 to 12 scholarships, each valued at $500, to support Kansas students in their higher education journey.

Recognizing the importance of academic achievement and the burden of college expenses, these scholarships aim to make higher education more accessible and affordable for students.

Eligibility and Application Details:

• Open to Kansas high school seniors and college freshmen.

• Majoring in: Journalism/ Political Science/ Business Accounting/ Communications

• Applicants must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0.

• Application deadline: April 5, 2024.

According to Doss, scholarship winners will be announced in May. She will personally contact any recipients from Saline County.

“I am excited to be part of an association, such as KCCEOA, that makes scholarship opportunities available for our youth in Kansas,” said Doss. “Let’s bring a scholarship winner to our community!”

School administrators, teachers, and parents in Saline County are encouraged to inform eligible students about this scholarship opportunity. It’s an excellent way for students to receive recognition for their hard work and dedication to their academic pursuits.