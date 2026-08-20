County Clerk Moving to Airport Position

Soon to be former Saline County Clerk Jamie Doss-Boos will soon be the new Director of Administration and Finance at the Salina Regional Airport.

According to the Salina Airport Authority, Jamie will join the organization on September 14th, bringing nearly three decades of public-sector leadership and local government experience to the organization. She recently resigned as Saline County Clerk, effective September 13th.

Jamie joins the Salina Airport Authority after a 29-year career with Saline County. Since 2017, she has served as Saline County Clerk and Election Officer, overseeing county elections, records management, budgeting and tax rolls, public services, statutory compliance, and staff development. She previously served as Deputy County Clerk/Election Officer from 2011 to 2017 and spent 14 years with the Saline County Appraiser’s Office.

“Jamie brings extensive public-sector experience, strong financial and administrative skills, and a proven record of leadership and service to Saline County,” said Pieter Miller, Executive Director of the Salina Airport Authority. “Her knowledge of local government, budgeting, statutory compliance, and stakeholder engagement will be a tremendous asset to the Airport Authority. We are excited to welcome Jamie to our leadership team and look forward to the experience and perspective she will bring to the organization.”

The appointment also marks a leadership transition for the Airport Authority’s administration and finance functions.

Jamie will succeed Shelli Swanson, C.M., who is retiring following 30 years of service to the Salina Airport Authority. Swanson has played an integral role in the Authority’s financial and administrative operations and has helped support the organization through decades of growth and development at the Salina Regional Airport and Airport Industrial Center. Jamie will work alongside Swanson during a transition period to ensure continuity of operations and the transfer of institutional knowledge before assuming the full responsibilities of the position.

“Shelli’s 30 years of dedicated service have made a lasting impact on the Salina Airport Authority,” Miller said. “Her knowledge, professionalism and commitment to the organization have been invaluable. We are grateful for everything she has contributed throughout her career and appreciate her commitment to helping make this leadership transition a successful one.”

As Director of Administration and Finance, Jamie will serve on SAA’s executive leadership team and oversee the Authority’s financial management and administrative operations. Her responsibilities will include budgeting and long-range financial planning, accounting and financial reporting, grant administration, risk management, insurance programs, and statutory compliance. She will also serve as a senior advisor to the Executive Director and work with the SAA Board of Directors and department leaders to support the Airport Authority’s strategic priorities.

Jamie has an extensive record of professional leadership. She currently serves as Vice Chair of the Kansas County Clerks and Election Officials Association and Chair of its Legislative Committee. Her previous leadership roles include Secretary and Treasurer of the association, Chair of the Election Laws, Voters and Standards Committee, Chair of the Clerk Standards Committee, and President of the North Central Kansas County Clerks and Election Officials Association.

Jamie’s professional credentials include Kansas Certified Election Administrator, Certified Elections Registration Administrator (CERA), Master Certified County Clerk, Certified County Clerk, and a MiniMPA Professional Certificate from Wichita State University. She also completed business administration studies at Missouri Valley College.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join the Salina Airport Authority and continue serving the Salina community in a new capacity,” Jamie said. “I look forward to working alongside the SAA team and building on the strong partnerships and growth taking place at the Salina Regional Airport and Airport Industrial Center.”