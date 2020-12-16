County Buys Land For Jail Project

Saline County Commissioners unanimously approved a land purchase Tuesday. A new jail will be built on the nearly 18 acres of land located in an industrial area in Northeast Salina.

The land is located at the southeast corner of Pacific and Front Streets.

Saline County Commission Chairman Bob Vidricksen said it is a big accomplishment.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes said the purchase price is $500,000, with a $10,000 deposit.

The new jail project was approved by voters in the November 3rd election. A one-half percent sales tax to pay for the new building will be enacted on April 1, 2021. Groundbreaking is planned for the fall of next year with project completion slated for the fall of 2023.