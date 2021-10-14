County Approves $100 Bonus for Employee Covid Shot

Will Saline County employees be affected by vaccine mandates aimed at the private sector?

It’s been hurry up and wait for human resource managers across the nation since President Joe Biden in September announced his vaccine mandate plan for private companies with a least 100 employees.

The president tasked the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to put the plan in action that could affect more than 80 million Americans.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes tells KSAL News that Kansas is not a state under OSHA requirements for public entities.

While some legal analyst say they believe the mandate is unconstitutional and will likely trigger litigation, Saline County is urging its employees to get the shot, approving a $100 bonus for getting vaccinated beginning October 15.