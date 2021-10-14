Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 68 ° | Lo: 48 °

County Approves $100 Bonus for Employee Covid Shot

Jeff GarretsonOctober 14, 2021

Will Saline County employees be affected by vaccine mandates aimed at the private sector?

It’s been hurry up and wait for human resource managers across the nation since President Joe Biden in September announced his vaccine mandate plan for private companies with a least 100 employees.

The president tasked the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to put the plan in action that could affect more than 80 million Americans.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes tells KSAL News that Kansas is not a state under OSHA requirements for public entities.

 

While some legal analyst say they believe the mandate is unconstitutional and will likely trigger litigation, Saline County is urging its employees to get the shot, approving a $100 bonus for getting vaccinated beginning October 15.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Tornado Rated EF-Zero

A tornado that touched down in northwest Kansas is rated an EF-Zero. The National Weather Service...

October 14, 2021 Comments

County Approves $100 Bonus for Empl...

COVID-19 Top News

October 14, 2021

In The Zone – Wyatt Thompson ...

Sports News

October 14, 2021

KWU to Honor Alumni During Homecomi...

Top News

October 14, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tornado Rated EF-Zero
October 14, 2021Comments
COVID Exposure at City Co...
October 13, 2021Comments
3 New COVID Deaths, 95 Ne...
October 13, 2021Comments
Love Chloe Fueling the Fi...
October 13, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices