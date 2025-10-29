County Administrator Search Progressing

Saline County is well into the search for the next County Administrator.

According to the County, they received 26 applications for the County Administrator position by the October 17th deadline. Of those applicants, the most qualified have been invited to participate in initial screening interviews. The group includes a mix of internal and external candidates.

“This is one of the most important leadership transitions our Commission will oversee,” said Annie Grevas, Saline County Commissioner, District 2, and member of the search committee. “Phil has taken the lead in guiding the Commission better than ever before, and Saline County is better for the work he has done. He brought a modern, forward-looking approach to county government. We’re committed to finding someone who will continue that progress while bringing their own ideas and strengths to the role.”

Current Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes will retire on March 31st, 2026, after six years with Saline County and 16 years in county administration overall.

Anticipated schedule for selection (subject to change):

December 29, 2025 – Invitations to finalists

January 15, 2026 – First-round interviews with a panel

January 16, 2026 – Finalist interviews with the full County Commission

Late January / Early February 2026 – Offer and contract negotiations

Mid-February 2026 – Announcement of new Administrator

April 1, 2026 – New Administrator begins employment

The County Administrator serves as Saline County’s chief administrative officer, responsible for implementing the policies of the Board of County Commissioners, preparing and managing the County’s annual budget, supervising appointed department heads, and ensuring efficient and effective delivery of public services. The position also represents the County in community and regional partnerships.