Country Stampede Moves to Topeka

Flooding concerns have moved one of the largest music festivals in Kansas to a new location.

On Friday morning, Country Stampede announced that its changing venues to Topeka’s Heartland Park.

Country Stampede had typically been held in the River Pond Area at Tuttle Creek Lake just north of Manhattan. However, with water levels approaching near record highs and flooding advisories issues for some areas in Manhattan–including the closure of River Pond at Tuttle Creek, the three day long concert decided to make the change.

Country Stampede will still be from June 20-22, 2019.

Here is the official announcement from the Stampede’s website:

Manhattan, Kan., Due to severe flooding and uncertainty of the safey of event grounds, Country Stampede officials have announced an alternative location for the 2019 music festival, set for June 20-22, to be held at the Heartland Motorsports Parklocated at 7530 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, Kansas.

“Safety is our main concern. The severe weather prompted us to partner with the good folks over at Heartland Motorsports in Topeka, just 45 minutes away to insure all of our concert goers will be out of harms way. We are maintaining the integrity of what we currently have in place to our new location,” says Wayne Rouse, president of Country Stampede.

For any other questions, email [email protected] or call 800.795.8091.