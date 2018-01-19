Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 30 °

“Country-Rock’s Most Ferocious Live Band” Coming to Salina

Todd PittengerJanuary 19, 2018

“Country-rock’s most ferocious live band” is coming to Salina. Blackberry Smoke is coming to the Stiefel theare.

According to the Stiefel, Blackberry Smoke’s anticipated new album, Find A Light, will be released April 6 on Thirty Tigers and is now available for pre-order. In advance of the release, the album’s lead track, “Flesh And Bone,” has premiered.

Self-produced by the acclaimed 5-piece band, Find A Light is Blackberry Smoke’s sixth full-length studio album and features 13 new songs written/co-written by lead-singer and guitarist Charlie Starr. In addition to Starr and band-members Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), and Brandon Still (keyboards), the album also features special guests Robert Randolph (“I’ll Keep Ramblin'”), Amanda Shires (“Let Me Down Easy”) and The Wood Brothers (“Mother Mountain”).
In celebration of the new album, the band-who have been called “country-rock’s most ferocious live band” by Rolling Stone-will tour throughout 2018.

Blackberry Smoke, with special guest Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, will perfrom in Salina on Saturday, April 21st.

Tickets cost $26, $36, and $46. They go on sale Thursday, January 25 at 10:00 AM

Buy tickets direct from the Stiefel in person, by calling 785-827-1998, or buy online.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

$356,873 Super Kansas Cash Jackpot ...

The winner of a $356,873 Super Kansas Cash jackpot has claimed the prize.  The jackpot-winning tick...

January 19, 2018 Comments

Daddy Daughter Valentine Event at F...

Top News

January 19, 2018

“Country-Rock’s Most Fe...

Kansas News

January 19, 2018

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with...

Sports News

January 19, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Country-Rock’...
January 19, 2018Comments
Study: Riley, Decatur Cou...
January 19, 2018Comments
Gun Pointed at 2 Women
January 19, 2018Comments
Students Accused in Sex A...
January 19, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018