“Country-Rock’s Most Ferocious Live Band” Coming to Salina

“Country-rock’s most ferocious live band” is coming to Salina. Blackberry Smoke is coming to the Stiefel theare.

According to the Stiefel, Blackberry Smoke’s anticipated new album, Find A Light, will be released April 6 on Thirty Tigers and is now available for pre-order. In advance of the release, the album’s lead track, “Flesh And Bone,” has premiered.

Self-produced by the acclaimed 5-piece band, Find A Light is Blackberry Smoke’s sixth full-length studio album and features 13 new songs written/co-written by lead-singer and guitarist Charlie Starr. In addition to Starr and band-members Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), and Brandon Still (keyboards), the album also features special guests Robert Randolph (“I’ll Keep Ramblin'”), Amanda Shires (“Let Me Down Easy”) and The Wood Brothers (“Mother Mountain”).

In celebration of the new album, the band-who have been called “country-rock’s most ferocious live band” by Rolling Stone-will tour throughout 2018.

Blackberry Smoke, with special guest Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, will perfrom in Salina on Saturday, April 21st.

Tickets cost $26, $36, and $46. They go on sale Thursday, January 25 at 10:00 AM

Buy tickets direct from the Stiefel in person, by calling 785-827-1998, or buy online.