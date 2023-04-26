Country Duo to Headline Salina Fundraiser

An award winning country duo will headline a fundraising event in Salina.
VFW Post 1432, Kansas Honor Flight and Jon Armstrong are hosting the 2nd Annual Salute to Our Veterans on Friday, May 19 at VFW Post 1432, 1108 W. Crawford St. in Salina, KS.
VIP tickets to the event cost $100, and include a meet n’ greet with musicians from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tickets for veterans cost $40, and general admission tickets cost $50. Doors open at 6 p.m. for regular ticket holders and the event starts at 7 p.m.
There will be a silent and live charity auction, and a DJ is scheduled to perform following musician performances at 10 p.m.
A representative with the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs and a representative with Congressman Tracey Mann’s office will be present to discuss veteran related issues, and other support organizations will also be on site from 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Proceeds benefit VFW Post 1432, Kansas Honor Flight and North Point Veteran Care, Foundation.