Country Duo to Headline Salina Fundraiser

An award winning country duo will headline a fundraising event in Salina.

VFW Post 1432, Kansas Honor Flight and Jon Armstrong are hosting the 2nd Annual Salute to Our Veterans on Friday, May 19 at VFW Post 1432, 1108 W. Crawford St. in Salina, KS.

Organizers say the event will include acoustic performances by country musicians Jared Blake, who was on the first season of The Voice, reaching Top four on Blake Shelton’s team; Country star Bigg Vinny, who was a former musician with Trailer Choir and appeared on season 12 of The Biggest Loser; and Thompson Square, a husband and wife musical duo who won Vocal Duo of the year in 2012 from the Academy of Country Music Awards.