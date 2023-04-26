Country Duo to Headline Salina Fundraiser

By Todd Pittenger April 26, 2023

An award winning country duo will headline a fundraising event in Salina.

VFW Post 1432, Kansas Honor Flight and Jon Armstrong are hosting the 2nd Annual Salute to Our Veterans on Friday, May 19 at VFW Post 1432, 1108 W. Crawford St. in Salina, KS.

Organizers say the event will include acoustic performances by country musicians Jared Blake, who was on the first season of The Voice, reaching Top four on Blake Shelton’s team; Country star Bigg Vinny, who was a former musician with Trailer Choir and appeared on season 12 of The Biggest Loser; and Thompson Square, a husband and wife musical duo who won Vocal Duo of the year in 2012 from the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Thompson Square have produced two multiplatinum-selling albums with such #1 hits as “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” and GOLD-certified “If I Didn’t Have You.” They have also produced two Top 10 hits -“I Got You” and “Everything I Shouldn’t Be Thinking About You,” and Top 20 hit “Glass.”

VIP tickets to the event cost $100, and include a meet n’ greet with musicians from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tickets for veterans cost $40, and general admission tickets cost $50. Doors open at 6 p.m. for regular ticket holders and the event starts at 7 p.m.

There will be a silent and live charity auction, and a DJ  is scheduled to perform following musician performances at 10 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased at the VFW and by calling Mandy McIntire at 785-826-7653, Jon Armstrong 515-720-5802 or Steve Murrison 501-733-1781.

A representative with the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs and a representative with Congressman Tracey Mann’s office will be present to discuss veteran related issues, and other support organizations will also be on site from 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Proceeds benefit VFW Post 1432, Kansas Honor Flight and North Point Veteran Care, Foundation.