Country Duo Coming to Salina

An award-winning country duo is coming to Salina. Maddie & Tae are coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, “Girl In A Country Song,” which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and establishing them as only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts.

They recently took home Group/Duo Video of the Year (“Woman You Got”) at the CMT Music Awards and are nominated an eighth time for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 56th CMA Awards. They have earned trophies from the Radio Disney Music Awards and CMA Awards, along with multiple ACM, Billboard and CMT Award nominations.

The celebrated duo has toured with country music’s hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley. They recently headlined the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour in 2022, hitting major markets coast-to-coast.

Maddie & Tae will perform at the Stiefel on Saturday, August 5th. Ticket go on sale this Friday.