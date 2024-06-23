Counties Designated Drought Disaster Areas

According to the USDA, the natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans . Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for eight or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.

Impacted Area: Kansas

Triggering Disaster: Drought that occurred April 16, 2024.

Application Deadline: February 18, 2025

Primary Counties Eligible: Barber, Comanche, Harper, Kingman, Kiowa, Sumner

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

State: Kansas

Counties: Butler, Clark, Cowley, Edwards, Ford, Pratt, Reno, Sedgwick

State: Oklahoma

Counties: Alfalfa, Grant, Harper, Kay, Woods

More Resources

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.