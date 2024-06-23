Counties Designated Drought Disaster Areas

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for eight or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.
Impacted Area: Kansas
Triggering Disaster: Drought that occurred April 16, 2024.
Application Deadline: February 18, 2025
Primary Counties Eligible: Barber, Comanche, Harper, Kingman, Kiowa, Sumner
Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:
State: Kansas
Counties: Butler, Clark, Cowley, Edwards, Ford, Pratt, Reno, Sedgwick
State: Oklahoma
Counties: Alfalfa, Grant, Harper, Kay, Woods
