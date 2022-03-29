Salina, KS

Counterfeiting Included in Charges for Garden City Man

KSAL StaffMarch 29, 2022

A Garden City man who was arrested after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Salina is facing multiple requested charges.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Sylvester Mitchell Jr. was arrested around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Melander said that a deputy was in the 200 block of N. College Ave. and saw a 2004 Ford Expedition driving suspiciously and erratically.

A traffic stop was initiated, and Melander said Mitchell, the driver, provided a false name and date of birth at first.

Mitchell did not have a valid license with him. Also, during a pat down, 10 counterfeit $100 bills were found in Mitchell’s possession.

Possible charges for Mitchell include no valid ID, interference with law enforcement, counterfeiting and a few traffic violations.

