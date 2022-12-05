Salina, KS

Counterfeiters Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerDecember 5, 2022

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of people who were caught on camera passing counterfeit money. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Tuesday, November 29th, officers took two reports of subjects passing counterfeit bills at Casey’s, 725 W. Schilling Road.

Employees reported on November 27th a female suspect paid for merchandise using a counterfeit $100 bill. The following day, a male suspect also attempted to pay using a counterfeit $100 bill. When employees began to question the bill’s validity, the suspect fled the store.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or officer Scheppelmann, case 2022-35540.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

 

       

