Counterfeit Suspect Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a thief caught on camera passing counterfeit money. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Tuesday of this week officers took a report of a subject passing a counterfeit bill at Casey’s, 1100 E. Iron, Salina. At approximately 5:22 AM a female suspect pulled up to the gas pumps in a silver 4-door Dodge Avenger. She entered the store and prepaid for fuel using a $100 bill. It was later discovered the bill was counterfeit.

The subject was described as a middle aged white female, medium build with dark hair.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Det. Jones, case 2022-25462.