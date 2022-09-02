Salina, KS

Now: 67 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 98 ° | Lo: 67 °

Counterfeit Suspect Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerSeptember 2, 2022

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a thief caught on camera passing counterfeit money. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Tuesday of this week officers took a report of a subject passing a counterfeit bill at Casey’s, 1100 E. Iron, Salina. At approximately 5:22 AM a female suspect pulled up to the gas pumps in a silver 4-door Dodge Avenger. She entered the store and prepaid for fuel using a $100 bill. It was later discovered the bill was counterfeit.

The subject was described as a middle aged white female, medium build with dark hair.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Det. Jones, case 2022-25462.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Counterfeit Suspect Caught on Camer...

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a thief caught on camera passing counterfeit mone...

September 2, 2022 Comments

Sunflower State Sunflower Season

Farming News

September 2, 2022

Algae Prompts 18 Health Advisories

Kansas News

September 2, 2022

No Labor Day Public Transportation

Kansas News

September 2, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Algae Prompts 18 Health A...
September 2, 2022Comments
No Labor Day Public Trans...
September 2, 2022Comments
Westling Working With ESP...
September 1, 2022Comments
Rolling Hills Zoo Earns A...
September 1, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra