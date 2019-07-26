Counterfeit Crime Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on camera using counterfeit money. The case is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

On July 19th, 2019, between 12:50-12:54 PM, a man entered the Little Caesars, 645 E Crawford, ordered food, and paid using a counterfeit bill.

He is described as a black male, tall, stocky, with shoulder-length braided hair, wearing a salmon colored polo shirt, and a black baseball cap,

Salina Police Detectives are seeking information on this party’s identity.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.