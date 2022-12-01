Counterfeit $100s

Salina Police are looking for a couple of suspects in a counterfeit money case.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on two consecutive days, a female and then a male suspect attempted to pass fake $100 bills at the Casey’s located at 725 W. Schilling.

Police say on Sunday the woman used a counterfeit $100 to purchase some food items for $9 and pocketed the change while the male tried the same trick the next day. Police say the clerk at the counter identified the $100 as counterfeit and went back to show her manager.

The suspect fled the scene when he realized they had recognized the forgery.