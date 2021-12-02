Salina, KS

Council, Shockers Rally Past Oklahoma State on the Road

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseDecember 2, 2021

STILLWATER, Okla. — When the going got tough, Ricky Council IV got going.

Wichita State’s second-year guard scored 12 of his team-high 18 points in the final 10 minutes to help the Shockers rally from behind for a 60-51 road victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday evening at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Shockers (6-1) trailed 45-38 near the midway point of the second half but finished the game on a 22-6 run. Council made five-straight shots during that stretch.

WSU scored its second road victory over a major conference foe in less than a week, having toppled Mizzou of the SEC last Friday in Columbia.

It was also the Shockers’ third-straight win in Stillwater going back to 2017. Prior to that, WSU teams had been 2-15 all-time on the OSU campus.

OSU (6-2 and receiving votes in the latest Coaches Poll) missed its last nine field goal attempts and saw a five-game winning streak snapped.

Council went 7-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-3 from distance, to go with seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. The Shockers were an incredible +30 with Council on the floor.

Morris Udeze was another second-half catalyst, scoring seven of his 13 points over the final 10:13.

Clarence “Monzy” Jackson added a season-high 10 points in just 17 minutes off the bench.

Craig Porter Jr. grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and stacked up four assists and three steals.

Avery Anderson III led the Cowboys with 17 points, while Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe supplied 10 rebounds.

WSU tallied 10 steals and induced 21 OSU turnovers. It was the third time in seven games this year that the Shockers have forced 20+ giveaways and the fifth time that they’ve held an opponent to less than 60 points.

Helped by Council and Jackson, WSU’s bench outscored OSU’s 34-12. The Cowboys had entered the game as the national leader in bench points (41.3).

The Shockers outshoot the hosts 42.1 to 37.5 percent. OSU also went 9-of-19 at the foul line.

In a game of runs, OSU scored the first 10 points in each half but also struggled for long stretches against WSU’s zone defense.

The Shockers dug out of a 10-0 hole with a 17-4 spurt and led by a basket at halftime, 31-29. Jackson led the charge with eight points.

WSU didn’t score its first second-points until the 12:48-mark, at which point OSU had surged back in front 39-31.

Council’s three with 9:22 to play turned the tide. His high-archer off the glass gave WSU the lead for good (49-48) with 5:21 left and opened up a stretch in which he accounted for nine-straight Shocker points. He added a three just over a minute later.

WSU clung to a 52-51 lead near the 2:00-mark when Council stuck a pull-up jumper from 15 feet.

On the next possession, Council’s teammates cleared out the lane and he blew by his defender 1-on-1 for a layup and a two-possession lead.

###

NOTABLE:

WSU has won 10 of its last 16 matchups against Big 12 schools going back to the 2009-10 season.

The Shockers improved to 7-2 in true road games in two seasons under head coach Isaac Brown.

The road team has now won each of the last six meetings in the WSU-OSU series, going back to 2002.

The Shockers are 3-2 against OSU since the series’ 2016 revival with wins in three of the last four.

Tyson Etienne did not make a free throw for the first time since his freshman year, ending a streak of 29-straight games. It was the longest by a Shocker since 2004.

Etienne connected on his 144th career three-pointer, tying him with Paul Guffrovich for 11th on the all-time list.

###

UP NEXT:

The Shockers will face another Big 12 foe this weekend when Kansas State invades INTRUST Bank Arena. Sunday’s tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT and the game will air nationally on ESPNU.

Ticket are available online at selectaseat.com or by visiting the Select-A-Seat Box Office inside INTRUST Bank Arena (M-F, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

