Salina, KS

Now: 65 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 36 °

Council Named to Weekly Conference Honor Roll

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseJanuary 31, 2022

A big scoring night against UCF netted Wichita State’s Ricky Council IV a spot on this week’s American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.

The 6-foot-6 guard out of Durham, N.C. scored a career-high 31 points last Wednesday to give the Shockers’ their first conference win of the season.

Council was 16-of-20 from the foul line – tied for the most makes by a Shocker under modern free throw rules. He scored 22 of his 31 in the last 11:00 to help WSU preserve the victory.

It’s the first weekly award for Council this year. He made the honor roll once last season and earned freshman of the week status in another.

This season Council is averaging 10.8 points – tops among AAC players who have started less than half of their teams’ games – along with 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal.

The Shockers are back in action Tuesday night against Tulsa (8 p.m. CT, ESPNU).

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY HONOR ROLL

Jan. 24-30, 2022

Players of the Week:

Marcus Weathers, Sr., F, SMU

Jalen Cook, Fr., G, Tulane

Freshman of the Week:

Josh Minott, F, Memphis

Honor Roll:

David DeJulius, Sr., G, Cincinnati

Josh Carlton, Gr., F, Houston

Damian Dunn, So., G, Temple

Sam Griffin, So., G, Tulsa

Ricky Council IV, Fr., G, Wichita State

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

169 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

There have been 169 new COVID cases in Saline County since Friday and no new deaths. According to...

January 31, 2022 Comments

Season Tickets for K-State’s 2022...

Sports News

January 31, 2022

Council Named to Weekly Conference ...

Sports News

January 31, 2022

K-State’s Thompson, Yeast to Comp...

Sports News

January 31, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

DUI Leads to Off-Road Wre...
January 31, 2022Comments
Man Arrested for Saline C...
January 31, 2022Comments
Chamber Orchestra of the ...
January 30, 2022Comments
South Presents Shrek, the...
January 30, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices