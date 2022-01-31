Council Named to Weekly Conference Honor Roll

A big scoring night against UCF netted Wichita State’s Ricky Council IV a spot on this week’s American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.
The 6-foot-6 guard out of Durham, N.C. scored a career-high 31 points last Wednesday to give the Shockers’ their first conference win of the season.
Council was 16-of-20 from the foul line – tied for the most makes by a Shocker under modern free throw rules. He scored 22 of his 31 in the last 11:00 to help WSU preserve the victory.
It’s the first weekly award for Council this year. He made the honor roll once last season and earned freshman of the week status in another.
This season Council is averaging 10.8 points – tops among AAC players who have started less than half of their teams’ games – along with 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal.
The Shockers are back in action Tuesday night against Tulsa (8 p.m. CT, ESPNU).
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY HONOR ROLL
Jan. 24-30, 2022
Players of the Week:
Marcus Weathers, Sr., F, SMU
Jalen Cook, Fr., G, Tulane
Freshman of the Week:
Josh Minott, F, Memphis
Honor Roll:
David DeJulius, Sr., G, Cincinnati
Josh Carlton, Gr., F, Houston
Damian Dunn, So., G, Temple
Sam Griffin, So., G, Tulsa
Ricky Council IV, Fr., G, Wichita State