Council Named to Weekly Conference Honor Roll

A big scoring night against UCF netted Wichita State’s Ricky Council IV a spot on this week’s American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.

The 6-foot-6 guard out of Durham, N.C. scored a career-high 31 points last Wednesday to give the Shockers’ their first conference win of the season.

Council was 16-of-20 from the foul line – tied for the most makes by a Shocker under modern free throw rules. He scored 22 of his 31 in the last 11:00 to help WSU preserve the victory.

It’s the first weekly award for Council this year. He made the honor roll once last season and earned freshman of the week status in another.

This season Council is averaging 10.8 points – tops among AAC players who have started less than half of their teams’ games – along with 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal.

The Shockers are back in action Tuesday night against Tulsa (8 p.m. CT, ESPNU).

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY HONOR ROLL

Jan. 24-30, 2022

Players of the Week:

Marcus Weathers, Sr., F, SMU

Jalen Cook, Fr., G, Tulane

Freshman of the Week:

Josh Minott, F, Memphis

Honor Roll:

David DeJulius, Sr., G, Cincinnati

Josh Carlton, Gr., F, Houston

Damian Dunn, So., G, Temple

Sam Griffin, So., G, Tulsa

Ricky Council IV, Fr., G, Wichita State