Council Goes Back-to-Back on AAC Honor Roll

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State’s Ricky Council IV has carved out a spot on the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll for a second-straight week, the league announced Monday.

The 6-foot-6 second-year guard from Durham, N.C. led the Shocker in scoring in wins over Tulsa and SMU, highlighted by a 20-point performance on Saturday evening against the Mustangs.

For the week, he averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Council was the epitome of efficient in those two games, totaling 31 points in 44 minutes on just 16 field goal attempts. He shot 63% from the field and made 10-of-11 free throw attempts.

For the season, Council is WSU’s second-leading scorer (11.3 ppg) and rebounder (5.4 rpg).

Winners of three of its last four, Wichita State (12-8, 3-5 American) is on the road tomorrow night against UCF (8 p.m. CT, ESPNU).

###

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS

Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2022

Player of the Week:

Fabian White, Gr., F, Houston

Freshman of the Week:

Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

Honor Roll:

Darius Perry, Sr., G, UCF

Josh Minott, Fr., F, Memphis

Damian Dunn, R-Fr., G, Temple

Jaylen Forbes, So., G, Tulane

Ricky Council IV, Fr., G, Wichita State