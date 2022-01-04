Cougars Swept at Derby

GIRLS: Derby 51, South 20

The Lady Cougars had a difficult task on Tuesday coming out of the holiday break, having to take on the tall and talented Derby Panthers. For a brief period, South played right with Derby, but a huge run that began in the first quarter and did not end until the third quarter proved to be the big difference maker.

Behind a pair of threes to start, the Panthers took a 6-0 lead. South called timeout and responded with seven straight points including a three off the bench from Emily Anderson. Derby, trailing 7-6, called a timeout. They would respond with a 35-2 run that ran into the third quarter. Open floor turnovers were the biggest issue for the Cougars as they led to easy baskets on multiple occasions.

South (1-5) was led by Sydney Peterson, who knocked down a three and scored eight points. Derby improved to 4-0 with the win.

BOYS: Derby 57, South 37

The Cougars have had trouble getting off to good starts so far this season, and Derby opened Tuesday night’s game with the first eight points. However, South came back with an 11-0 run to take a brief lead. The Panthers would take a two-point lead after one quarter but the Cougars were right in the thick of things.

Both sides struggled to score in the second period and Derby led 23-21 at the half. But things began to unravel for the Cougars in the second half. Derby’s ball-pressure defense forced South out of its offense much of the night, and the effects of it really took hold in the third quarter as the Panthers were able to get some fastbreak opportunities and at the same time, the Cougars couldn’t buy a bucket. A 16-5 third quarter gave Derby a double-figure lead heading to the fourth, and the hosts continued to pull away from there.

Te’Jon McDaniel led South (1-5) with 16 points. Quevon Purucker scored 14 in support, but the Cougars got very little scoring besides those two. Derby moved to 2-2 overall with the victory.

The Cougars stay on the road to play at Maize on Friday.