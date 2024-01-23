Cougars sweep Newton Tuesday night

GIRLS: SALINA SOUTH 46, NEWTON 14

Salina South bounced back from back-to-back losses over the weekend in dominant fashion, defeating Newton 46-14 on Tuesday night.

The Cougars dropped a pair of close losses to end the Salina Invitational Tournament, but couldn’t afford to dwell on it, hosting an AVCTL-I foe just two nights later.

The Cougars used an impressive defensive showing to catapult themselves to a convincing lead at the half. South jumped in front 14-0 after the first quarter, and lead 17-0 before Newton would score its first basket. From there, South closed the half on a 7-0 run to take a 21-point edge to the break.

From there, the contest was over, and then some, as South ran away with a 19-4 third quarter, coasting to the finish line for its 7th win of the season. The Cougars were lead by 12 points from Sophomore Brooklyn Jordan, who made four three pointers in the contest. Sophomore Paityn Fritz would add 11 points as well.

The Cougars imrove to 7-4 overall and 3-1 in AVCTL-I play. They will be off the remainder of the week before traveling to Maize South Tuesday, January 30th.

SCORING:

NEWTON – 0 – 3 – 4 – 7 / 14

SALINA SOUTH – 14 – 10 – 19 – 3 / 46

BOYS: SALINA SOUTH 67, NEWTON 63

On Saturday afternoon, Salina South won its first game in exactly a year, defeating Buhler 62-52. On Tuesday, the Cougars got themselves a second-straight win.

South defeated Newton 67-63 for their first AVCTL-I victory since February 18, 2022, a game also won over Newton. A second coincidence in as many victories, but this win wasn’t a stroke of luck.

The Cougars and Railers went back and forth in the opening half, with Newton taking a slight edge into the locker room, up 36-32.

In the third quarter, the Railers would push their lead out to as many as nine, seemingly grabbing all the momentum, but the Cougars never faltered. South immediately rallied, embarking on a 13-0 run to gain a four point lead.

Newton would rally back, holding a 52-49 lead heading into the final period. From there, South would push on, relentlessly matching every Newton basket, and surging ahead in the final minutes thanks to the veteran leadership of Layson Sajdak and Quevon Purucker, who had been absent with injuries for much of the first semester.

In addition to those key seniors, junior Jace Humphrey put forth his best game of the year, using his size and athleticism to slice thru Newton’s defense time and time again. He would score 25 points on the night, leading the Cougars to their second-consecutive win.

Behind Humphrey, Sophomore Gavin DeVoe would add 12 points, while Sajdak and Brady Howard would each score 11. Purucker would score just five, but four came in the fourth period as he came up with a clutch basket and free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

Following the win, South improves to 2-9 on the season and 1-3 in AVCTL-I competition. The Cougars will return home on Thursday night, hosting Campus in a boys-only matchup beginning at 7 PM. Coverage will begin on Y93.7 FM at 6:45 PM.

SCORING:

NEWTON – 18 – 18 – 16 – 11 / 63

SALINA SOUTH – 17 – 15 – 17 – 18 / 67