Cougars sweep Haysville-Campus

GIRLS: Salina South 59, Haysville-Campus 20

After dropping a disappointing game on Tuesday night, the Salina South Cougars got back on the winning side, defeating Campus 59-20 Friday night. The victory snapped a 6-game losing streak dating back to December 7th.

In the win, South led the entire way, never allowing the Colts to score more than six points in a quarter, and falling one point below a season high mark.

Senior Sydney Peterson would lead all scorers with 17 points in the contest, leading the charge for a motivated Cougar bunch. Junior Lauren Harris added in a dozen, and Sydney Anderes added six off the bench as well.

The Cougars improved to 2-7 on the year with the win, and will get a few extra days to catch their breath before opening the Salina Invitational Tournament on Thursday with a home game against Liberal.

Campus – 5 / 5 / 6 / 4 – 20

South – 15 / 12 / 13 / 19 – 59

BOYS: Salina South 58, Haysville-Campus 46

In the boys’ contest, it was as even as it gets, with each team holding multiple leads throughout, but neither leading by more than four until the fourth quarter. With South coming in to the contest riding the high of a two-game win streak, Coach Jason Hooper preached defensive focus heading into Friday, and that’s what was the difference.

Midway through the third quarter, South came out of a timeout and switched to a 1-3-1 zone, which began to frustrate Campus’s offense, limiting their ability to get the ball inside, and leading to a high number of second half turnovers. It was that which led to South getting multiple transition looks, and eventually out-running Campus to the tune of a 58-46 win.

The victory marks three-straight by a Cougar team which looked dead to rights just a week ago, but following a revamped approach, South has turned the tides heading into next week’s S.I.T. quarterfinal rematch with a Buhler squad that handed them their first loss of the season.

Te’Jon McDaniel once again led South offensively, scoring 21 points. He was joined in double-figures by Devin Myers and Edgar Garcia, who each scored 10 on the night.

Salina South improves to 4-5 overall after the victory.

Campus – 16 / 9 / 14 / 7 – 46

South – 15 / 13 / 13 / 17 – 58